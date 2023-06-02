Ford urges owners of some Lincoln SUVs to park outdoors because they can catch fire with engines off

FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford is telling owners of more than 140,000 SUVs in the U.S. to park them outside because they can catch fire even when the engines are turned off. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is telling owners of more than 140,000 SUVs in the U.S. to park them outside because they can catch fire even when the engines are turned off.

The company is recalling certain Lincoln MKC SUVs from the 2015 to 2019 model years. Ford says a short-circuit can develop in the 12-volt battery monitor sensor. It can overheat and cause an engine compartment fire while parked or in motion.

Owners are urged to park away from structures until the recall repair is made. The sensors can be damaged when the battery or related electrical parts are serviced.

Ford says in documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has 19 reports of fires that may be related to the problem in the U.S., China and Canada. The company said it’s not aware of any injuries.

Dealers will add a fuse to the battery monitor sensor power circuit. Owners will be notified by letter starting June 26.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

