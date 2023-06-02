Feeling like summer to close out the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The summer sizzle looks to continue across the mountains as we finish the work week and kick off the weekend.

Friday & Friday Night Forecast

Another warm, mostly dry day is on tap across the region. A stray shower can never be ruled out during the summer months, but most of us are dry on Friday under plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures soar into the upper-80s by the afternoon, and some areas could make a run at 90º. Be sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you have plans to be outside for an extended amount of time.

Into Friday night, the forecast remains fairly quiet. We stay dry under a mostly clear sky. Even though we are clear, overnight lows only fall into the lower-60s by Saturday morning, so a relatively mild night is on tap.

Weekend Forecast

Our summer weather pattern looks to stick around for the weekend.

We stay warm on Saturday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures top out in the upper-80s and possibly lower-90s. We are watching out for isolated showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours, but it will not rain everywhere.

A stray shower will be possible into Saturday night, especially early. We stay partly to mostly cloudy, and lows dip into the mid-60s.

Temperatures do not look as hot on Sunday. Highs reach the mid-80s under a partly sunny sky. Again, an isolated shower or storm will be possible during the afternoon and evening, but it will not rain everywhere. Overnight lows bottom out in the lower-60s.

Extended Forecast

For next week, we are tracking some slightly cooler air, especially for midweek and beyond.

On Monday, temperatures look to stay in the mid-to-low-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. An isolated shower or storm will be possible. Lows fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Over the next seven days, our best chance for rain looks to be on Tuesday. Scattered showers will be possible under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs only top out in the upper-70s, with lows dipping into the mid-50s.

We look mostly dry and comfortable on Wednesday. Temperatures reach the mid-to-upper-70s under a partly cloudy sky. Lows bottom out in the mid-50s.

