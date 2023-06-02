EKY non-profit receives grant for literacy programs

HINDAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Hindman Settlement School received $892,605 in grants from Americorps.

Senior Director for Program Development Josh Mullins said they plan to use the money to “Support literacy initiatives K-3, education for students who have barriers to grade level reading, specifically those with dyslexia indicators.”

Executive Director Will Anderson said the program is needed to help students falling behind.

“A high percentage of children in this area are not proficient at reading and it is such an important part of what this school does is working with those children and helping them to get caught up with their peers and be able to read at grade level,” he said.

Mullins said the school has literacy programs with more than 40 staff members to help students in schools throughout the region and he said this grant will help further support them.

“This is really just to support 20 different reading labs, which are classrooms in public schools in Knott, Leslie, Perry, Hazard Independent, Middlesboro Independent and Pineville Independent Schools,” he said.

He said they hope this grant allows program leaders to move ahead to help students that need their services.

“Our hope is that we, every year through our assessments, through our evaluations, that we hope to see reading progress, we hope to see what we call gains occur in those students, that they are tracking along with and making those gains ahead of their peers,” he explained.

He said that to see if your child’s school has one of these programs, contact them on their website.

