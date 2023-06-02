Driver taken to hospital after crash

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The driver of a car was taken to the hospital after the car reportedly hydroplaned.

The Bell County Volunteer Fire Department, Bell County Sheriff’s Department and Bell County EMS responded to the single-car crash at approximately 4:21 p.m. Thursday on US-119.

Officials said the vehicle reportedly hydroplaned off the highway, flipped over and landed on its side.

The driver was taken to the Pineville Community Health Center Emergency Department.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.