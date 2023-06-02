Driver taken to hospital after crash

By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The driver of a car was taken to the hospital after the car reportedly hydroplaned.

The Bell County Volunteer Fire Department, Bell County Sheriff’s Department and Bell County EMS responded to the single-car crash at approximately 4:21 p.m. Thursday on US-119.

Officials said the vehicle reportedly hydroplaned off the highway, flipped over and landed on its side.

The driver was taken to the Pineville Community Health Center Emergency Department.

