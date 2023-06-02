Clay County fire department puts out multiple fires

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Manchester Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in Clay County at approximately 8:04 p.m. Thursday night after being notified of the fire by Clay County E-911.

Once crews arrived, they found smoke emitting from the attic space in the home. Firefighters entered the home and put out the fire with little damage to the home. While at the scene, firefighters checked the house for extension throughout the attic space.

Not long after they left the scene, firefighters responded to three more separate incidents, two of those which were car incidents with injury, one other structure fire, and a car fire earlier in the day.

The Manchester Fire Department responded to five calls in total.

Jackson Energy and Clay County Emergency Medical Services assisted at the scenes.

