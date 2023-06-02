Breathitt County’s historic season has come to an end in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County fell four to three to South Warren in the first round of the state tournament on Friday.

The Bobcats had a strong start scoring two runs in the first and another in the fourth to go up three to zero.

South Warren railed in the seventh though, scoring four runs and taking the lead.

Breathitt managed to get one base runner on in the bottom of the seventh, however, the comeback fizzled out with the Bobcats finishing their amazing season 22-14.

