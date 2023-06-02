Are you a victim of a crime in Kentucky? Apply for support funding from the Commonwealth

By Kathleen Ninke
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New funding resources are available for victims of crime in Kentucky.

Applications open June 5 for $11 million in additional grant funding to support victims of crime in the commonwealth.

To apply, click here.

DETAILS ON QUALIFICATIONS FROM THE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE:

The Crime Victims Compensation Fund (CVCF) provides assistance to survivors of violent crime without resources to pay for the medical, funeral, mental health counseling, and dental or corrective lens expenses resulting from a crime. Assistance can also include lost wages of the survivor or loss of support for someone dependent on the victim, lost earnings constituting bereavement in homicide cases and emotional support animals up to $1,000.

Senate Bill 282 increased the following amounts the fund can award:

  • Doubled the weekly amount available for lost wages to $300 per week from $150 per week;
  • Increased the amount available for funeral expenses to $7,500 from $5,000; and
  • Increased the overall total award available to $30,000 from $25,000.

Visit https://kyjusticeigx.intelligrants.com/ for more information.

