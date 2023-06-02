APP hosts art exhibit focused on celebrating the ‘Mountain Grrls’

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Center for the Arts (APP) and the Mountain Grrl Experience partnered to host an art exhibit focused on celebrating women in the arts across the region.

From painting to pottery, all mediums and walks of life were represented.

“Some sculpture, we have some paint, we have digital art, we have all these separate, or different, kinds of arts that are on display,” said Mountain Grrl Experience co-organizer Bek Smallwood.

The exhibit opened on Friday at 6 p.m. with music, refreshments, and plenty of art. Giving each artist a voice and a platform to tell their stories.

“You can look at each artist and they have a different voice and I think that that’s a really beautiful thing,” said APP executive director Shannon Daniels. “I always say the people of Appalachia, they always have a story, and the fact that we get to celebrate women’s stories is just a really beautiful thing, and now we can celebrate them through their visual art.”

Additionally, the exhibit is giving young women strong role models within the arts and their own communities while also giving them an opportunity to show their work.

“You’ll see a lot of art from those young ladies and what’s amazing to me is I’ve looked around today and you can see some artists that you know are going to be great,” said Smallwood.

Daniels added that folks can visit the exhibit at the APP any weekday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment.

You can also catch more from the artists, more local music, workshops, and celebrations at the Mountain Grrl Experience on June 15-17.

