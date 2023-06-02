89-year-old veteran receives diploma from J. Graham Brown School

89-year-old Roy Collet finally got his diploma.
89-year-old Roy Collet finally got his diploma.
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 89-year-old Roy Collet finally got his diploma.

He was drafted into the army during the Korean War, so he didn’t get to finish high school.

Almost 75 years later, the Brown School surprised him with his very own diploma.

“He’s just always, even though he didn’t graduate, he encouraged me to do well in school and I ended up getting my PhD, which I wouldn’t have without all the encouragement,” Principal Angela Parson said.

Parson, who is also Collet’s daughter, found a JCPS policy that allows certain veterans to get their diploma if they failed to finish high school because of the draft.

