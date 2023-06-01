Where you can get free donuts for National Doughnut Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - National Doughnut Day is on Friday, and we have just the way to celebrate.

Krispy Kreme is giving away one free doughnut to customers with no purchase necessary. Additionally, customers can also get a dozen of original glazed doughnuts for just two dollars with the purchase of any dozen.

Dunkin’ Donuts is also celebrating the day. Customers can get a free doughnut with the purchase of a drink.

Shipley Do-Nuts is offering a free glazed Do-Nut with any purchase. This deal can be cashed in online, using the code Donutday23, or in-store from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Duck Donuts is also offering a free cinnamon sugar doughnut with no purchase necessary.

