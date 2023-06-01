Welcome to June! Meteorological summer keeps thermostat climbing

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The new month is here and the mercury will continue to climb and stay up all the way into next week.

Today and Tonight

Some patchy fog is possible this morning, but the big story today is the warmth that will be around this afternoon.

Temperatures will start in the 60s and make their way into the mid-80s this afternoon. Outside of a stray chance for a shower, mainly in the western counties, we’re expecting a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies again.

No big changes tonight either as we see mostly clear skies and lows dropping back into the low 60s.

Extended Forecast

We really crank up the heat as we head toward Friday and the weekend. Make sure you take your heat precautions (staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, taking breaks in the shade/inside if you’re spending a lot of time outside). Sunny skies and hot temperatures will be around Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Highs will likely approach the 90-degree mark on Friday and Saturday and get into the upper 80s on Sunday. If you are heading out to the Poke Sallet Festival in Harlan, be ready to duck into the air-conditioned Harlan Center at times if you start to get overheated.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will be around all three nights. Lows will stay in the 60s, with Sunday night being the coolest of the three days.

Our mainly dry pattern will linger all the way through next week, but at least we will cool down a little. Starting Monday, highs look to drop into the low 80s and slowly increase toward the mid-80s by Thursday and Friday.

Folks, I’m starting to get a little concerned about the lack of rain. We ended the month of May on a drier note and there isn’t much moisture in the forecast for the next several days. We’re going to have to keep an eye out for worsening drought conditions if we don’t get any measurable rain soon.

