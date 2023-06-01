Temps increase as storm chances become slim

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The summertime pattern settles in as we head through the first weekend of meteorological summer. The good news is that pool and lake time doesn’t look like it’ll be interrupted by too many spotty storms.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Those spotty storms out by Lake Cumberland will continue to fade as we head through the rest of tonight as we lose the daytime heating. Even so, it will remain a bit muggy out there with lows in the lower to middle 60s throughout the region.

Mostly high pressure start to take over as we head into the weekend, keeping most of the weak disturbances at bay. I can’t completely rule out a spotty storm tomorrow afternoon or evening, but the vast majority of us stay dry and sunny. That means warm too, highs will be making a run at the upper 80s, making for a perfect pool day throughout the region. We keep it mild and a bit muggy overnight with those lows down into the middle 60s.

The Weekend and Beyond

More of the same as we head into the day on Saturday, which looks like a carbon copy of tomorrow. Plenty of sunshine driving temperatures to flirt with 90° once more...another perfect pool day if we can dodge one or two spotty downpours that bubble up in the heat of the afternoon. Sunshine continue into Sunday with another warm but more modest highs in the middle 80s as northwest winds work into the region. We’ll keep it mostly dry as well as overnight temperatures make a run again for the lower 60s.

A couple more storms may be possible as we head toward the beginning of the weekend, but most stay dry again as highs only top out in the lower 80s. Our next system starts to work into the region, bringing renewed chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms as we head for the middle and latter part of next week. Highs will be a bit closer to average, right near 80°.

