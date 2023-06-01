Suspicious person complaint leads to arrest, recovery of stolen car

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Letcher County man is facing charges following a complaint in Floyd County.

Prestonsburg Police responded to the call Wednesday at Jenny Wiley Liquors in the Lancer community.

When officers arrived, they found the car and the suspect, Orville Baker, of Thornton.

Upon further investigation, police discovered the car was stolen out of Pike County.

Baker is charged with receiving stolen property, public intoxication and several other charges.

He was taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.

