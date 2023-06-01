Suspicious person complaint leads to arrest, recovery of stolen car

Photo Courtesy: Prestonsburg Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Prestonsburg Police Department Facebook(Prestonsburg Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Letcher County man is facing charges following a complaint in Floyd County.

Prestonsburg Police responded to the call Wednesday at Jenny Wiley Liquors in the Lancer community.

When officers arrived, they found the car and the suspect, Orville Baker, of Thornton.

Upon further investigation, police discovered the car was stolen out of Pike County.

Baker is charged with receiving stolen property, public intoxication and several other charges.

He was taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
Traffic stop leads to discovery of convicted felon and large amount of drugs
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates after Kentucky defeated Georgia 85-71 in an NCAA...
Oscar Tshiebwe announces NBA Draft plans
Brian Kendall Bank, 40.
Man threatened to kill Kentucky judge and blow up courthouse, police say
Truck driver arrested in Southern Kentucky, accused of running cars off the road
Knox County Sports Complex
Knox County Sports Complex breaks ground

Latest News

Camera system helps police quickly recover stolen trailer, make arrest
The track is located just off the Cumberland Bypass and is managed by the same group as The...
Harness racing is coming to Corbin this fall
WYMT First Alert Weather
Welcome to June! Meteorological summer keeps thermostat climbing
A Middlesboro man was reported missing after his family had not seen him in almost ten days.
Middlesboro man reported missing