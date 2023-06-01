Source: Chris Livingston to stay in NBA Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The final Wildcat who declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining college eligibility has made a final decision.

Kentucky freshman Chris Livingston is staying in the 2023 NBA Draft in June, his agent Brandon Cavanaugh of Klutch Sports Group tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. Livingston, a 6-foot-6 guard, has had a strong showing in pre-draft process. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 1, 2023

Shams Charania of The Athletic confirmed that Chris Livingston is staying in the draft and has hired an agent, Brandon Cavanaugh, who says he has strong potential.

Livingston started in 26 games for Kentucky, averaging 6.3 points per game.

