Source: Chris Livingston to stay in NBA Draft
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The final Wildcat who declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining college eligibility has made a final decision.
Shams Charania of The Athletic confirmed that Chris Livingston is staying in the draft and has hired an agent, Brandon Cavanaugh, who says he has strong potential.
Livingston started in 26 games for Kentucky, averaging 6.3 points per game.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.