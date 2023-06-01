Source: Chris Livingston to stay in NBA Draft

The final Wildcat who declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining college eligibility has made...
The final Wildcat who declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining college eligibility has made a final decision.(James Crisp | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The final Wildcat who declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining college eligibility has made a final decision.

Shams Charania of The Athletic confirmed that Chris Livingston is staying in the draft and has hired an agent, Brandon Cavanaugh, who says he has strong potential.

Livingston started in 26 games for Kentucky, averaging 6.3 points per game.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
Traffic stop leads to discovery of convicted felon and large amount of drugs
Truck driver arrested in Southern Kentucky, accused of running cars off the road
Update: ID of Rowan County teenager killed in weekend shooting released
A Corbin man who police say requires regular medical treatment has been reported missing.
Knox County man reported missing
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed

Latest News

EKU extends A.W. Hamilton - 6:00 p.m.
First three Kentucky football game times announced - May 31, 2023
Oscar Tshiebwe announces he is staying in the NBA Draft - May 31, 2023
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves (12) shoots between Duquesne's Joe Reece, second from left, and Matus...
Source: Antonio Reeves to withdraw from NBA Draft, weigh college options