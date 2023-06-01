SEC to play eight-game conference schedule in 2024, no divisions

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to reporters during the conference's...
Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to reporters during the conference's spring meetings, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Destin, Fla. (AP Photo/Ralph Russo)(Ralph Russo | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After much speculation about a nine-game SEC schedule, commissioner Greg Sankey announced that the eight-game schedule will continue without divisions.

Teams will play eight SEC games and four non-conference games each season, with one permanent SEC opponent.

This decision comes as Oklahoma and Texas are poised to join the SEC. Teams currently play an eight-game conference slate with teams facing all six divisional opponents and two cross-division games.

The full 2024 SEC schedules will be unveiled June 14 on the SEC Network.

