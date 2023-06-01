SEC to play eight-game conference schedule in 2024, no divisions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After much speculation about a nine-game SEC schedule, commissioner Greg Sankey announced that the eight-game schedule will continue without divisions.

Teams will play eight SEC games and four non-conference games each season, with one permanent SEC opponent.

This decision comes as Oklahoma and Texas are poised to join the SEC. Teams currently play an eight-game conference slate with teams facing all six divisional opponents and two cross-division games.

The full 2024 SEC schedules will be unveiled June 14 on the SEC Network.

