MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A Middlesboro man was reported missing after his family had not seen him in almost ten days.

Wayne Raines was last seen on May 22 in the city parking lot. He is described as 5′11″ bald with green eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Middlesboro Police Department at (606) 248-3636.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.