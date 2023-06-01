Know before you go: Railbird 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are just two days away from the start of the 2023 Railbird Festival.

This year’s Railbird is being held at Red Mile for the first time.

According to the Railbird website, tickets are sold out. VisitLEX says this means more than 40,000 people are expected to be here for the festival on both Saturday and Sunday.

It can be a bit stressful when you’re trying to plan the best way to navigate a festival of this magnitude, especially when it’s at a new venue. So, in order to ease your mind, here are some things you’ll want to know before the gates open:

Where can I park? Well, there are a few options. With Red Mile’s close proximity to downtown Lexington, people are encouraged to park downtown and walk to Railbird or use a rideshare service. Railbird did sell shuttle passes, so if you bought one, you can park at Kroger Field and get on a shuttle. Bike parking will also be available at Red Mile next to the box office at the round barn.

Safety Railbird says they’ll have uniformed and plain-clothed security on festival grounds. Lexington police will also be assisting. Red Mile staff says, since they’ll be open during the festival, their security will also be on hand to assist. Railbird’s website says everyone will be searched prior to entry. Since it’ll be a hot one, shade structures are in place, so people can step out of the sun and there will be hydration and cooling stations available.

What you can and can’t bring in Railbird’s list is extensive , but here are a few things on the list that you can bring in: clear bags, small purses, blankets and baby strollers. You can’t bring things like large bags, coolers, umbrellas, and pets that aren’t service animals, among other things.

Re-entry policy Railbird says attendees can leave and re-enter as often as they want until 7 p.m. All you have to do is scan your wristband and go through security each time.



On Saturday, the festival is from 12:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., and on Sunday it’s from 12:00 p.m. to 11 p.m.

