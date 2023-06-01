Kentucky Science Center gives Frazier Museum gifts to celebrate Kentucky’s birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Science Center is gifting the Frazier History Museum hundreds of objects from its own collection to celebrate Kentucky’s 231st birthday on Thursday.

Some of the objects include an 1890′s wedding dress, a 1900′s embroidery sample from the seamstress Madame Glover and the generator that powered thousands of incandescent light bulbs Thomas Edison displayed in Louisville back in 1883.

“We tell stories from Daniel Boone, to Beam, to Bourbon,” Frazier History Museum President and CEO Andy Treinen said. “From the father of Bluegrass music Bill Monroe, to Jack Harlow who’s lighting up the world of Hip-Hop in 2023. There’s some really cool stuff from Jack Harlow we just got in that you might be interested in.”

On Saturday, the Frazier Museum will be waiving its usual $14 admission and will instead be doing a “pay what you want” day where visitors can pay whatever they want for admission.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 3.

