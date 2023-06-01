Kentucky Science Center gives Frazier Museum gifts to celebrate Kentucky’s birthday

The Kentucky Science Center is gifting the Frazier Museum hundreds of historic objects to...
The Kentucky Science Center is gifting the Frazier Museum hundreds of historic objects to celebrate Kentucky's 231st birthday.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Science Center is gifting the Frazier History Museum hundreds of objects from its own collection to celebrate Kentucky’s 231st birthday on Thursday.

Some of the objects include an 1890′s wedding dress, a 1900′s embroidery sample from the seamstress Madame Glover and the generator that powered thousands of incandescent light bulbs Thomas Edison displayed in Louisville back in 1883.

“We tell stories from Daniel Boone, to Beam, to Bourbon,” Frazier History Museum President and CEO Andy Treinen said. “From the father of Bluegrass music Bill Monroe, to Jack Harlow who’s lighting up the world of Hip-Hop in 2023. There’s some really cool stuff from Jack Harlow we just got in that you might be interested in.”

On Saturday, the Frazier Museum will be waiving its usual $14 admission and will instead be doing a “pay what you want” day where visitors can pay whatever they want for admission.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 3.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The concert headliners for the 2023 Black Gold Festival in Hazard have been announced.
Headliners announced for 2023 Black Gold Festival
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
Photo Courtesy: Prestonsburg Police Department Facebook
Suspicious person complaint leads to arrest, recovery of stolen car
A Middlesboro man was reported missing after his family had not seen him in almost ten days.
Middlesboro man found after reported missing for ten days
Knott County flood survivor receives Christmas wish list home

Latest News

On the morning of April 17, 2023, the sign on the grandstand at Churchill Downs was updated to...
Horse racing fans react to new Churchill Downs rules
Floyd County Trash Ordinance - 11:00 p.m.
Hindman Settlement School Update - 11:00 p.m.
David Townley was last seen south of London on Monday, May 29, 2023
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Metro Nashville Police Detective Donovan Coble was shot by a suspect in Donelson on Thursday...
Metro Police officer identified, expected to be OK after shooting, police say