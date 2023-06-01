Joint effort by Letcher County law enforcement results in large drug arrest

A joint effort by Kentucky State Police, the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office and Neon and Jenkins Police Departments resulted in a large drug arrest last night.(Letcher County Sheriff's Office)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A joint effort by Kentucky State Police, the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office and Neon and Jenkins Police Departments resulted in a large drug arrest last night.

The groups involved arrested a male suspect and charged him with trafficking more than two grams of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

