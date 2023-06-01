Johnson Central beats out Highlands in first round of Clark’s Pump and Shop State Softball Tournament
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Johnson Central Lady Eagles have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Clark’s Pump and Shop State Softball Tournament with a win over Highlands.
The Lady Eagles took an early two-run lead in the second inning, then scored again in the fifth.
Highlands scored late, but not enough to overcome Johnson Central, with the Lady Eagles winning 3-1.
Johnson Central will play the winner of the game between Rowan County and McCracken County in the quarterfinals on Saturday at UK’s John Cropp Stadium.
