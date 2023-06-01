Headliners announced for 2023 Black Gold Festival

The concert headliners for the 2023 Black Gold Festival in Hazard have been announced.
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The concert headliners for the 2023 Black Gold Festival in Hazard have been announced.

Dillon Carmichael will perform on Friday, September 15 at 8 p.m. Carmichael was born in Mercer County, the cousin of Eddie and John Michael Montgomery. His second album Son of A was released last October.

HunterGirl will play on Saturday, September 16 at 8 p.m. She was the runner-up to Noah Thompson on American Idol and released a duet with him called “One Day Tonight” in April.

Both concerts are free as part of the annual Black Gold Festival.

