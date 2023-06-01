Floyd County makes changes to solid waste ordinance focused on cleaning up communities

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Floyd County recently passed an updated solid waste ordinance and have made strides to clean up communities across the county.

The new ordinance, replacing the county’s prior solid waste ordinance from 2004, is set to make big changes in local law and, starting July 1, will allow the county to issue citations and subsequent fines after a 14-day grace period to owners of dilapidated or littered properties.

“If someone comes out and says, ‘Hey, there’s an issue, you need to get this corrected,’ you have 14 days to get that corrected before the person will come back out and issue a citation if the problem is not resolved,” said Floyd County special projects coordinator Missy Allen.

The ordinance will also establish a code enforcement board, which will take solid waste issues off of the county court system.

“Hopefully, we’ll make it flow more smoothly to deal with when there is an issue with a non-compliant problem that someone has,” said Allen.

Officials are also establishing designated dump locations across the county in the coming weeks, but starting June 5, folks can begin taking their trash to the Floyd County Transfer Station in Martin on Mondays and Fridays.

“You can go one time per month, free, to the dump station at Martin, you present your driver’s license showing that you are a citizen of Floyd County, and you can dump things for free,” said Allen.

Allen added that the reason behind the updated ordinance is not to cause unnecessary trouble to residents of the county, but to make communities more beautiful and more attractive to prospective businesses and new residents.

For information, questions, or concerns about the new ordinance, you can call the Floyd County Judge-Executive’s Office at (606) 886-9193.

