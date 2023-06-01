Father, son plead guilty in volunteer fire department fraud investigation

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State Auditor’s Public Integrity and Fraud Unit (PIF-U) has secured two felony guilty convictions following an investigation into the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department in Logan County.

On Wednesday, May 31, former Chapmanville VFD Chief Thomas Perry plead guilty in Logan County Circuit Court to conspiracy to commit fraudulent schemes and embezzlement. His son, Cody Perry, also a former member of the fire department, plead guilty to embezzlement.

Thomas Perry is facing 1 to 5 years in prison and the Auditor’s Office is requesting $16,210.63 in restitution at sentencing.

Cody Perry is facing 1 to 10 years in prison and the Auditor’s Office is requesting $38,739.15 in restitution.

“Protecting taxpayer dollars is our most important responsibility, and through our Public Integrity and Fraud Unit, we are sending a strong message that if you steal from the citizens of West Virginia – you can no longer get away with it,” State Auditor JB McCuskey said. “The money these volunteer firefighters stole was intended to be used to protect the Chapmanville community and instead, this father and son decided to line their pockets, putting their neighbors at risk. I am proud of the work of our PIF-U to bring these two to justice.”

The investigation started in 2022 following allegations of misuse of taxpayer dollars at volunteer fire departments in Logan County. The fraud took place from January 2015 to February 2021.

Thomas and Cody Perry will be sentenced on July 6.

