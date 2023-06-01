Eastern Kentucky native named UK assistant golf coach

Chip McDaniel joins EKU Golf staff
Chip McDaniel joins EKU Golf staff(UK Athletics)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Manchester native Chip McDaniel has been named Kentucky men’s golf assistant coach, head coach Gator Todd announced Wednesday.

Formerly, McDaniel was an assistant coach for the men’s and women’s golf programs at Eastern Kentucky.

McDaniel was a four-year letter-winner for the Wildcats playing 133 rounds, over 45 career tournaments, and tallied a 72.02 scoring average.

Since the 1993-94 season, McDaniel’s career scoring average ranks second in program history, behind current Wildcat Alex Goff.

McDaniel also has PGA tour experience, making 43 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and 11 on the PGA Tour.

He finished in the top-20 seven times on the Korn Ferry Tour.

His best finishes on the PGA Tour include a tie for fifth at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in 2019 and making the cut at the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
Traffic stop leads to discovery of convicted felon and large amount of drugs
Brian Kendall Bank, 40.
Man threatened to kill Kentucky judge and blow up courthouse, police say
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates after Kentucky defeated Georgia 85-71 in an NCAA...
Oscar Tshiebwe announces NBA Draft plans
Knox County Sports Complex
Knox County Sports Complex breaks ground
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed

Latest News

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to reporters during the conference's...
SEC to play eight-game conference schedule in 2024, no divisions
Mountain News at 6 - JC Softball advances to state quarterfinals
Mountain News at 5:30 - JC beats Highlands
Johnson Central beats Highlands in the KHSAA State Softball Tournament
Johnson Central beats out Highlands in first round of Clark’s Pump and Shop State Softball Tournament