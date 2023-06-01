Eastern Kentucky native named UK assistant golf coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Manchester native Chip McDaniel has been named Kentucky men’s golf assistant coach, head coach Gator Todd announced Wednesday.

Formerly, McDaniel was an assistant coach for the men’s and women’s golf programs at Eastern Kentucky.

McDaniel was a four-year letter-winner for the Wildcats playing 133 rounds, over 45 career tournaments, and tallied a 72.02 scoring average.

Since the 1993-94 season, McDaniel’s career scoring average ranks second in program history, behind current Wildcat Alex Goff.

McDaniel also has PGA tour experience, making 43 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and 11 on the PGA Tour.

He finished in the top-20 seven times on the Korn Ferry Tour.

His best finishes on the PGA Tour include a tie for fifth at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in 2019 and making the cut at the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

