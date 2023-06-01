Congressman Hal Rogers votes in favor of debt ceiling increase

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WYMT) - Congressman Hal Rogers, who represents Kentucky’s 5th District, voted in favor of the Fiscal Responsibility Act to raise the debt ceiling and implement budget cuts.

“While we cannot afford to default on our debt, neither can we continue the reckless spending that has driven this nation into a record deficit. House Republicans successfully pushed for this deal to reshape our economy and slow our rate of dependency on foreign countries, including Communist China. We have pinpointed cost savings and secured historic spending cuts that will get America back on the right track, ending programs that cost taxpayers more and cultivating energy and economic independence from foreign nations.

“We are also protecting current and future funding for our seniors, our veterans and active military service members by preserving critical programs. In addition to strengthening our economy, this bill makes a firm global military statement, by providing the largest defense budget in the world and the highest in U.S. history, proving that our military will continue to be the premiere, elite force that is always ready to protect and defend the American people and our allies.”

Congressman Hal Rogers

The Fiscal Responsibility Act now heads to the Senate.

