Camera system helps police quickly recover stolen trailer, make arrest

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing charges in Floyd County following an investigation into a stolen board of education trailer.

On Tuesday, officials at Betsy Layne Elementary discovered of the trailers they use every day had been stolen.

Deputies used footage from a new camera system installed by the school district just three months ago to find out when the trailer had been stolen and to see who might have taken it.

The investigation led them to Marty Hamilton, 65, of David. He was arrested without incident on Wednesday. The trailer was returned to the school.

Hamilton was charged with criminal mischief, trespassing and receiving stolen property.

He was taken to the Floyd County Jail, but has already bonded out.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
Traffic stop leads to discovery of convicted felon and large amount of drugs
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates after Kentucky defeated Georgia 85-71 in an NCAA...
Oscar Tshiebwe announces NBA Draft plans
Brian Kendall Bank, 40.
Man threatened to kill Kentucky judge and blow up courthouse, police say
Truck driver arrested in Southern Kentucky, accused of running cars off the road
Knox County Sports Complex
Knox County Sports Complex breaks ground

Latest News

The track is located just off the Cumberland Bypass and is managed by the same group as The...
Harness racing is coming to Corbin this fall
WYMT First Alert Weather
Welcome to June! Meteorological summer keeps thermostat climbing
A Middlesboro man was reported missing after his family had not seen him in almost ten days.
Middlesboro man reported missing
Harness Racing in Corbin - 11:00 p.m.