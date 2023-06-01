Camera system helps police quickly recover stolen trailer, make arrest

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing charges in Floyd County following an investigation into a stolen board of education trailer.

On Tuesday, officials at Betsy Layne Elementary discovered of the trailers they use every day had been stolen.

Deputies used footage from a new camera system installed by the school district just three months ago to find out when the trailer had been stolen and to see who might have taken it.

The investigation led them to Marty Hamilton, 65, of David. He was arrested without incident on Wednesday. The trailer was returned to the school.

Hamilton was charged with criminal mischief, trespassing and receiving stolen property.

He was taken to the Floyd County Jail, but has already bonded out.

