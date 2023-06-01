ARH Foundation raffling off Mercedes for flood relief ‘this really isn’t over’

MERCEDES ARH
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The ARH Foundation is raffling off a Mercedes Benz convertible, with all proceeds going to Eastern Kentucky flood relief.

ARH Foundation Executive Director Angela Bailey says there are still families in need of flood relief.

“We still have thousands of individuals who are in homes that are not safe, or don’t have a home, or are living in temporary homes that need our support,” said Bailey.

Bailey hopes this raffle will increase awareness of the need for long-term flood relief.

”We’re trying to get the word out and help people understand that this really isn’t over, we need your help. So, we ask for donations, and you can actually make a donation at anytime at ARH.org/donate,” she said.

ARH now uses the old JC Penney building in Hazard as a long-term flood recovery hub. The building that once housed diapers and water bottles, is now filled with mattresses and microwaves.

“We had water, we had some food stuffs, we had personal supplies, diapers. You name it, because that was the immediate need. Now, each county has set up their own long term recovery groups and they have case workers,” said Bailey.

The money raised from the Mercedes Benz raffle ticket sales will go towards The ARH Foundation for Healthier Communities Flood Relief Fund, which works with the individual counties case workers to bring long-term recovery.

“We’ve supplied footers, bridges, culverts, the list goes on. Because our goal is to help our long term recovery groups make our community members whole again,” said Bailey.

To donate and purchase a raffle ticket, go to this website.

The raffle is open through June 30 at noon, with the drawing at 3 p.m. that day.

