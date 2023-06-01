Archery competition brings international crowd to London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of archers from across the world have descended upon London for a professional and amateur competition.

The Laurel County Fairgrounds is playing host to the 16th T.R.U. Ball Pro/Am, as the grounds have become a prime spot for bows and arrows.

“London, Kentucky is kind of central for a lot of our state-side shooters. You know, whether they’re coming from the north or the south, it’s pretty easy to get to,” said Archery Shooters Association President Josh Grine.

The archers have arrived from across the state and around the world.

“This event, you got Denmark, London, South Africa, Mexico, Australia. People from just kinda all over,” Josh Grine said.

Grine said archery is a family sport that includes multiple generations.

Anyone from teenagers to senior citizens can be seen at the event piercing targets.

“This is something where it’s not rare to see three generations of people out there shooting in a family,” said California archer Paige Pearce.

Some of the most successful archers are also involved in the competition.

Paige Pearce has won medals with Team USA Archery and said London is among many welcoming towns.

“What’s different about places coming here with the ASA, and London especially, the towns are so welcoming to archers. Like all the signs you’re gonna see like ‘welcome archers.’ Every time you check into the hotels, they’re like ‘hey, good luck this weekend!’” Pearce said.

The competition will continue with various events through June 4.

