Archery competition brings international crowd to London

Archery Competition in London
Archery Competition in London(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of archers from across the world have descended upon London for a professional and amateur competition.

The Laurel County Fairgrounds is playing host to the 16th T.R.U. Ball Pro/Am, as the grounds have become a prime spot for bows and arrows.

“London, Kentucky is kind of central for a lot of our state-side shooters. You know, whether they’re coming from the north or the south, it’s pretty easy to get to,” said Archery Shooters Association President Josh Grine.

The archers have arrived from across the state and around the world.

“This event, you got Denmark, London, South Africa, Mexico, Australia. People from just kinda all over,” Josh Grine said.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Grine said archery is a family sport that includes multiple generations.

Anyone from teenagers to senior citizens can be seen at the event piercing targets.

“This is something where it’s not rare to see three generations of people out there shooting in a family,” said California archer Paige Pearce.

Some of the most successful archers are also involved in the competition.

Paige Pearce has won medals with Team USA Archery and said London is among many welcoming towns.

“What’s different about places coming here with the ASA, and London especially, the towns are so welcoming to archers. Like all the signs you’re gonna see like ‘welcome archers.’ Every time you check into the hotels, they’re like ‘hey, good luck this weekend!’” Pearce said.

The competition will continue with various events through June 4.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
Traffic stop leads to discovery of convicted felon and large amount of drugs
Brian Kendall Bank, 40.
Man threatened to kill Kentucky judge and blow up courthouse, police say
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates after Kentucky defeated Georgia 85-71 in an NCAA...
Oscar Tshiebwe announces NBA Draft plans
Knox County Sports Complex
Knox County Sports Complex breaks ground
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed

Latest News

Children gathered at a table at Tiny Tots Learning Center
Sen. Reggie Thomas, Save The Children visit child care services
A joint effort by Kentucky State Police, the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office and Neon and...
Joint effort by Letcher County law enforcement results in large drug arrest
“In high-energy horses, meaning horses at high speed, those injuries tend to be very severe, so...
Equine doctor talks about safety in horse racing industry
The second CMH Tribute Show series is on the calendar for this summer.
‘Shaping our Appalachian region needs a soundtrack’: Country Music Highway Tribute Shows announced