Woman caught in the act of stealing from a London home

A London woman was arrested after being caught in the act of stealing from a home in London.
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman was arrested after being caught in the act of stealing from a home in London.

Rebecca Barrett, 56, of London, was seen stopped in a vehicle on Hodge Lane. She was then seen running into a grassy area and stealing a piece of equipment.

She was then pulled over by the deputy who witnessed the theft and said she did not know who owned the equipment.

She was charged with theft and taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

