Update: ID of Rowan County teenager killed in weekend shooting released

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - 5-31-2023 Update: We now know the identity of a Rowan County teenager who was killed this weekend and how he died.

The Fayette County coroner said Jaxon Keller, 14, died from a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office said he was taken to UK Hospital Saturday, where he died.

They have not released the circumstances surrounding the shooting or who shot him.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Rowan County Senior High School Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

Original Story 5-29-2023: Police are investigating following the death of a middle school student this weekend in Morehead.

Rowan County Middle School posted about the death Saturday.

The Rowan County coroner’s office confirms the student was airlifted to UK Hospital, where he later died.

We have reached out to the sheriff’s office to see what led up to the death.

The school will have grief counselors on campus Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.