TV schedule announced for first three Kentucky football games

Kroger Field lights
Kroger Field lights(Source: Mark Stoops/Twitter)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - Kentucky football fans can mark their calendars with times and broadcast plans for the first three games of the season.

The season will kick off at noon on September 2 against Ball State. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

Week 2 features an in-state battle as Eastern Kentucky travels to Lexington. The game, on September 9, will start at 3 p.m., and you can stream it on SEC Network+.

The Akron Zips will make the trip to Kroger Field on September 16. The Week 3 contest will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

