Tiffany Hamm-Rowe resigns at Harlan

Tiffany Hamm-Rowe has stepped down as Harlan's head girls basketball coach.
Tiffany Hamm-Rowe has stepped down as Harlan's head girls basketball coach.
By John Lowe
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The coaching carousel continues to spin in the 13th Region.

Harlan girls basketball coach Tiffany Hamm-Rowe has resigned, according to a social media post from Harlan Independent Schools.

“As much as we would have liked for her to continue in her role as the head coach, prioritizing family is an important factor every coach must wrestle with,” Harlan athletic director Jamie McNeil said in the post. “On behalf of Harlan High School and the Lady Dragon basketball program, we want to thank Coach Hamm for her hard work and dedication.”

Since becoming coach of the Lady Dragons in 2016, Harlan has gone 90-116. HHS won the 2017 13th Region Championship under Hamm-Rowe’s leadership.

