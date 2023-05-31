Source: Antonio Reeves to withdraw from NBA Draft, weigh college options
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to Jon Rothstein with CBS Sports, Antonio Reeves plans to withdraw from the NBA Draft.
It is unclear if Reeves will return to Kentucky for his fifth and final year of eligibility or transfer to a different school.
The Chicago native averaged 14.4 PPG for the Wildcats this past season while shooting 41.6% from the field.
Prior to his arrival in Lexington, Reeves spent three seasons at Illinois State.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.