Source: Antonio Reeves to withdraw from NBA Draft, weigh college options

Kentucky's Antonio Reeves (12) shoots between Duquesne's Joe Reece, second from left, and Matus...
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves (12) shoots between Duquesne's Joe Reece, second from left, and Matus Hronsky (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to Jon Rothstein with CBS Sports, Antonio Reeves plans to withdraw from the NBA Draft.

It is unclear if Reeves will return to Kentucky for his fifth and final year of eligibility or transfer to a different school.

The Chicago native averaged 14.4 PPG for the Wildcats this past season while shooting 41.6% from the field.

Prior to his arrival in Lexington, Reeves spent three seasons at Illinois State.

