Source: Antonio Reeves to withdraw from NBA Draft, weigh college options

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to Jon Rothstein with CBS Sports, Antonio Reeves plans to withdraw from the NBA Draft.

Kentucky's Antonio Reeves will withdraw from the 2023 NBA Draft and return to school next season, per his father. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 31, 2023

It is unclear if Reeves will return to Kentucky for his fifth and final year of eligibility or transfer to a different school.

The Chicago native averaged 14.4 PPG for the Wildcats this past season while shooting 41.6% from the field.

Prior to his arrival in Lexington, Reeves spent three seasons at Illinois State.

