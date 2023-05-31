Police searching for suspect in Laurel County tool theft case

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County need your help finding a second suspect they believe is connected to a theft case they are investigating.

On Memorial Day, officials with the sheriff’s office say two men stole more than $2,000 worth of tools from a vehicle in the parking lot of a business off of Highway 490.

Police arrested one of the suspects, Bobbie Rudder, 37, of Annville on Tuesday. He was charged with complicity to commit theft and public intoxication and was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

The other man, who deputies caught on camera but have not been able to identify yet, is still on the run.

If you have any info about the case, or if you know who the suspect is, you are asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600, contact the office’s Facebook page, submit a tip through the sheriff’s office app or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.

