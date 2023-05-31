Police reportedly catch woman stealing from home

A London woman was arrested after being caught in the act of stealing from a home in London.
A London woman was arrested after being caught in the act of stealing from a home in London.(London Police Department)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman was arrested after police say they caught her in the act of stealing from a home in London.

London Police Det. Dillon Blair reports that he saw Rebecca Barrett, 56, of London, stopped in a car on Hodge Lane. In a report Blair said Barrett ran into a grassy area and stole a piece of equipment.

Officials say Blair pulled Barrett’s car over and asked her about the equipment that was reportedly in the back seat of the car. The detective said Barrett told him she did not know who owned the equipment.

She was charged with theft and taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP investigating deadly officer involved shooting in Harlan
The first portion of the building will be closed until further notice.
Partial roof collapse shuts down main post office in Pikeville
MISSING LAUREL
IDENTIFIED: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office finds person on I-75
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center
K9 helps capture suspect following high speed chase
Raven Rock Golf Course Clubhouse destroyed by fire.
EKY golf course clubhouse destroyed by overnight fire

Latest News

Southeast Kentucky Sheep Producers Association
Sheep farms to replace EKY strip mines
Sheep grazing - 11:00 p.m.
WYMT Blood Drive - June 6, 2023
Teacher of the Year - June 6, 2023
Deputy Caleb Conley was killed in the line of duty in May.
Benefit softball tournament supporting fallen Scott Co. deputy’s family to be held this weekend