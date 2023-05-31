Oscar Tshiebwe announces NBA Draft plans

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates after Kentucky defeated Georgia 85-71 in an NCAA...
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates after Kentucky defeated Georgia 85-71 in an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After announcing in April that he would enter the NBA Draft without signing an agent, Oscar Tshiebwe has made a final decision.

Tshiebwe will remain in the draft and forego his college eligibility.

He joins Jacob Toppin, Cason Wallace and Antonio Reeves in the NBA Draft from Kentucky.

He participated in workouts with the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Charlotte Hornets.

Tshiebwe was unanimous National Player of the Year in his first season on the court for the Wildcats in 2021-22. This past season, he led UK with 16.5 points and 13.7 rebounds per game.

