Meteorological Summer starting on the warm side

By Evan Hatter
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Everyone knows the start of Astronomical Summer is on the Summer Solstice, which this year falls three weeks from today on June 21. However, for the purposes of recordkeeping, meteorologists break seasons down into three month periods and since Summer encompasses the months of June, July, and August, we say that Meteorological Summer is set to start tomorrow, June 1. And it will certainly look and feel like it!

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

That summerlike pattern that we’ve settle into this week looks to continue as we head into the official start of Meteorological Summer later tonight. However, for us overnight, that just means partly to most clear skies with the potential for some patchy fog in areas that caught a storm this afternoon and evening. We’ll be mild and muggy, though, with lows in the lower 60s.

A carbon copy of today looks on tap as we head into tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds to start us off. That’ll allow highs to wind up in the middle 80s yet again, warm enough to combine with some moisture and pop a few spotty afternoon storms, with the best chances as we head toward Lake Cumberland during the late afternoon and early evening hours. They should quickly diminish once the sun goes down, leaving us with partly cloudy skies as we head into the overnight hours. Lows fall back into the lower 60s.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

The first real summerlike weekend looks to be on tap as we continue to see the potential for some summerlike heat working into the region as we head toward Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Some drier air in the region looks to keep us a bit drier and lower those storm chances pretty well. I can’t rule out a pop-up, but it remains warm. Highs look to top out in the middle and upper 80s each afternoon with plenty of sunshine. We even stay a little muggy overnight, resulting in overnight lows that stay in the middle 60s.

As we head toward next week, some changes look to work in as a weather system looks to head our way. That could lead to an increase in showers and thunderstorms as we head toward the first half of next week. Temperatures respond accordingly, holding near 80°. It’s something we’ll keep a close eye on.

