May wraps up on a drier note, heat builds in for the first days of June

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We say so long to May on Wednesday, but as meteorological summer starts on Thursday, the thermostat is going to work its way up.

Today and Tonight

Some patchy dense fog is again possible this morning, but overall, it doesn’t look too bad. Clear skies and temperatures closer to 60 will start us off as we wrap up the 5th month of the year.

Sunny skies, mixed with a few clouds will be the case heading into this afternoon. I can’t rule out the chance of a stray shower or storm, but I think most of us stay dry. Highs will climb into the low to mid-80s.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with a stray shower possible early. Lows will eventually drop into the low 60s.

Extended Forecast

We will say hello to June on Thursday with a little heat. We will see a little better shot at some widely scattered showers and storms in the heat of the day, but again, it will not be an all-day washout. Highs will top out in the mid-80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Clear skies with some patchy fog late will greet us as we head into the first night of the new month with lows dropping into the low 60s.

If you are heading out to the Poke Sallet Festival in Harlan on Friday or Saturday, get ready to sweat. While the dewpoints won’t be that high, the temperatures will not be able to say the same. We will approach 90 both days with just a very small chance for a passing shower in the heat of the day, as is the hot weather pattern. Lows will only drop into the mid to upper 60s both nights.

The heat and humidity could be an issue on Sunday, so make sure you keep those heat precautions going (stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and take breaks in the shade if working/doing anything outside). Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s, but the humidity will make it feel warmer.

Models for rain keep the chances low well into next week, but when it comes to temps, they are all over the place. Stay tuned on that.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.