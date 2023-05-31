Lexington prepares for busy tourism weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s about to be a very busy weekend in Lexington. The city is hosting high school softball and baseball and track and field state tournaments.

The Railbird Music Festival will also be held at Red Mile on Saturday and Sunday.

“We’ve been really excited to have an opportunity to share Lexington and everything that we offer with that crowd and on top of that you’ve got the NCAA tournament coming to town, so again it’s just a fabulous opportunity to eat, shop and enjoy Lexington,” said Leslie Miller, VP of Marketing with VisitLEX.

Then, the NCAA Regional Baseball Tournament will be hosting games at Kentucky Proud Park Thursday-Monday.

Hotels are filling up and restaurant reservation lists are growing longer.

It’s a great time for Lexington businesses.

Many central Kentuckians are excited to host visitors, tourists and locals alike. They say, it’s a great time to try something new.

“I say, to go check out all of the local bars and all the small dives around here, because there’s plenty in Lexington and those are the best you’re going to find,” said Jessica Simoneau from Richmond.

While it may be a busy weekend with heavier traffic and slimmer parking options, it’s a post-pandemic experience many are looking forward to enjoying in the summer sunshine.

“I feel like Lexington is pretty open and friendly and there’s so much to do here, people don’t realize there’s always something going on,” said Shelby Donovan of Lexington.

It’s a chance to show off the southern hospitality, bluegrass style and charm to new guests.

“I think because we’re not just one thing, we’ve got a little bit of something for everyone,” said Miller. “I think that’s what’s really exciting, even when inviting these two different crowds to Lexington there’s really something for everyone to enjoy.”

Roughly 40,000 tickets were sold for each day of the Railbird Music Festival. After taking a year off in 2022, fans are excited to return and hear their favorite musicians.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.