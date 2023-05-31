Knox County Sports Complex breaks ground

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After more than two years of planning, Knox County officials have officially broken ground on the new Knox County Sports Complex.

More than 200 people gathered in support of the announcement Tuesday.

The complex will have 4 fields dedicated to baseball and softball, including a walking trail.

Knox County Judge Executive Mike Mitchell said this is exciting for the county.

“There has been a lot of hard work that has went into this and planning, but this community is ready to grow and expand. We have a very talented workforce here,” he said.

Mitchell said that this is a way for families to enjoy what the county has to offer.

“This kind of speaks for itself, people are ready for something here and we are really investing in ourselves and we believe in ourselves and we want to instill pride in our community,” he explained.

Knox County Property Valuation Administrator Bob Blevins said that this kind of project is needed for the county.

“We need it for our local leagues, we need it for practice facilities, we need it for travel ball, that is a huge tourism driver now and we are sitting in a good spot for it, kind of in the middle between Knoxville and Lexington, I think it is a great spot,” he said.

He said that because they are focusing on tourism, this was a great way to bring more people into the county.

“In Kentucky, I guess rural areas in general, do not have a huge tourism draw to keep you here overnight. Well if I am playing tonight and I have a game tomorrow, I know I am going to have to stay here overnight or somewhere close by anyway,” he explained.

Blevins and Mitchell both said that they are aiming for the park to be open by either Spring or Summer of 2024.

Mitchell said they have already begun working towards the next phase, which includes building an amphitheater near the Cumberland River.

