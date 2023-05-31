Knott County flood survivor receives Christmas wishlist home

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Leading up to Christmas time, many kids might ask Santa for the most popular toy or game, but last Christmas, six-year-old Caleb white wished for a new home.

White’s family was just one of many that lost their home in July’s flood.

“We went from just being in our home to being homeless,” said William White, Caleb White’s dad.

Five months after Caleb White opened a photo of his future home on Christmas morning, his Christmas wish was finally granted on Monday.

“It was amazing,” Caleb White said.

On Wednesday, the White family gathered with Team Kentucky officials, the Housing Development Alliance (HDA), and other community members to receive the keys to their new home.

“This makes everything we do worthwhile to see a little six-year-old boy who has his whole future ahead of him, get a roof over his head that’s always gonna be there,” said Mindy Miller, HDA Director of Development & Communications.

The White’s home is just one of many to be funded through the Housing Can’t Wait initiative. This project is lead by HDA, The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, and in partnership with Team Kentucky and several other organizations.

“Recovery is a marathon and not a sprint, but anytime you can get that win and see a family in a home, it’s obviously an excellent day,” said Jacob Walbourn with the Team Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet.

Last time WYMT checked in with Caleb, he had a baby sister on the way.

William White said he is excited for not only Caleb to enjoy the home, but also Caleb’s new baby sister, Maggie.

White said he is fortunate baby Maggie will not have to go through all that Caleb has to get to this point.

