Harness racing is coming to Corbin this fall

The track is located just off the Cumberland Bypass and is managed by the same group as The...
The track is located just off the Cumberland Bypass and is managed by the same group as The Mint Gaming Hall.(WABI)
By Phil Pendleton and Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A new attraction will open in Southeastern Kentucky this fall.

Cumberland Run will open for harness racing on October 15, similar to the type of racing at Red Mile in Lexington.

“There is real opportunity here,” said Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus. “It’s beautiful here. It’s great for horses. It’s great for families. It is just a really nice community. We are expecting a whole new group of people to come in and to make themselves at home.”

This will be the third harness racing track in the state of Kentucky and the first horse racing track of any kind in Southeastern Kentucky.

The track is located just off the Cumberland Bypass and is managed by the same group as The Mint Gaming Hall.

