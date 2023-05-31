‘Free Fishing Weekend’ offers license-free fishing

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Keaton Hall
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife are encouraging folks to head to their local bait shop and favorite fishing hole soon; this weekend is Free Fishing Weekend.

The annual tradition is in its 31st year and gives Kentuckians a chance to fish without a fishing license.

“A lot of people may have been introduced to fishing but fell out of it with lack of time, or places to go. So, if you’ve been introduced to it, it’s a great weekend to get out and give it a try again,” said Kentucky Urban Fisheries Biologist Dane Balsman.

On June 3 and 4 a license is not needed to fish, you just have to know where to go and what to bring. Balsman says the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife website can be a good resource.

“If you don’t know where to fish, a lot of great resources out there on public water bodies that you can learn places to go, also some great information on how to get going to get setup,” he said.

The department has even recently added an app with many of the same resources.

“We also have a new app that you can download, it’s called the ‘Fish Boat KY’ app, and you can put it on your phone and search for places to fish and find the regulations for different bodies of water,” he said.

For more information on Free Fishing Weekend, you can go to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife’s website

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck driver arrested in Southern Kentucky, accused of running cars off the road
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
Traffic stop leads to discovery of convicted felon and large amount of drugs
Update: ID of Rowan County teenager killed in weekend shooting released
A Corbin man who police say requires regular medical treatment has been reported missing.
Knox County man reported missing
Photo Courtesy: Phil Pendleton
Teen dies after car drives into water at Lake Cumberland

Latest News

Knott County flood survivor receives Christmas wishlist home
Harlan County 4-H
EKY teens using event to raise money for program
Mountain News at 6 - Harness Racing
Mountain News at 6 - Harlan 4-H
Mountain News at 6 - Apartment Fire