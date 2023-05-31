‘Free Fishing Weekend’ offers license-free fishing

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife are encouraging folks to head to their local bait shop and favorite fishing hole soon; this weekend is Free Fishing Weekend.

The annual tradition is in its 31st year and gives Kentuckians a chance to fish without a fishing license.

“A lot of people may have been introduced to fishing but fell out of it with lack of time, or places to go. So, if you’ve been introduced to it, it’s a great weekend to get out and give it a try again,” said Kentucky Urban Fisheries Biologist Dane Balsman.

On June 3 and 4 a license is not needed to fish, you just have to know where to go and what to bring. Balsman says the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife website can be a good resource.

“If you don’t know where to fish, a lot of great resources out there on public water bodies that you can learn places to go, also some great information on how to get going to get setup,” he said.

The department has even recently added an app with many of the same resources.

“We also have a new app that you can download, it’s called the ‘Fish Boat KY’ app, and you can put it on your phone and search for places to fish and find the regulations for different bodies of water,” he said.

For more information on Free Fishing Weekend, you can go to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife’s website

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.