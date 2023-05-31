Expansion of Kentucky’s signature sport on track for fall debut

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Southeastern Kentucky will have a new attraction this fall that further expands horse racing in the Commonwealth.

The oval track is ready, and the facilities are closer to being ready for the October 15 debut of harness horse racing in Corbin at the track called Cumberland Run.

The track is located just off of the Cumberland Bypass on the east side of town.

The racing will be similar to what you see at the Red Mile in Lexington. We were told it will be the third harness racing track in Kentucky and the first horse racing track of any kind in this region of the state.

The track will be managed by the same company that oversees The Mint in Williamsburg, and it will offer historical horse racing wagering machines.

People are expecting the track to be a big economic boon for the area.

“There is real opportunity here,” said Mayor Suzie Razmus. “Because we have a lot of land. It’s beautiful here. It’s great for horses. It’s great for families. It is just a really nice community. We are expecting a whole new group of people to come in and to make themselves at home.”

Initially, there are expected to be about 15 jobs, but that is expected to grow.

City leaders said there are also later plans to build a hotel.

