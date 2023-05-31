EKU extends Head Men’s Basketball Coach

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - A.W. Hamilton will be patrolling the sidelines of Alumni Coliseum for a little while longer.

Hamilton received an extension Wednesday through the 2026-27 season, according to Athletics Director Matt Roan.

👉8⃣7⃣ wins

👉3rd & 4th most wins in a season

👉Led conf in scoring 3⃣ straight years

👉Led conf in steals 5⃣ straight years

👉CBI Championship game

👉nationally ranked recruiting



🔒Up the leader of the #MostExciting40MinutesInSports



📰 FULL STORY - https://t.co/Du2MbV6mjD pic.twitter.com/KWPVxeheMf — EKUHoops (@EKUHoops) May 31, 2023

He guided the Colonels men’s basketball team to a 23-win season and a runner-up performance in the College Basketball Invitational in 2023, despite being picked to finish 10th in the ASUN conference.

“I’m pleased to make this announcement of the continued partnership and commitment between EKU and Coach Hamilton,” Roan said. “The success he has fostered – combined with his love and passion for EKU basketball and the ability to connect with our campus community, the Richmond and Madison County communities, people throughout the state, and especially our student-athletes – has helped create unprecedented excitement around Colonel basketball. We are fired up to compete for championships with Coach Hamilton leading our program.”

Hamilton is the first head coach in EKU history to take his program to 12 or more conference wins in three different seasons. EKU men’s basketball has won 87 games in his five years as coach.

“I am beyond thankful for Eastern Kentucky University, Board Chair Michael Eaves, the entire Board of Regents, Athletics Director Matt Roan and President Dr. David McFaddin,” said Hamilton. “It is an honor to represent the best university in the country as its men’s basketball coach. The staff and players we’ve had the last five years have made a major impact in my life, and helped us make incredible strides with the program. I could write a book on how invested, supportive and loving our fans have been with us, game in and game out, over the last five years. Leading the conference in attendance for the first time in school history is a great example of that. My wife Chelsea and our kids are so invested in Madison County and thankful to be here for years to come.”

EKU men’s basketball has broken 49 records in A.W. Hamilton’s five years as head coach.

