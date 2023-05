HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Amelia Casey is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Amelia is a senior at Phelps High School where she has a 3.97 GPA.

She is a member of the National Honor Society and is also competing in the long jump and triple jump in this week’s KHSAA State Track Tournament this week...best of luck!

Congratulations, Amelia!

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.