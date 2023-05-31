Anthem hosts ‘Renewal Resource Days’ to help with healthcare benefits

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Anthem hosted a resource event aimed at helping folks renew their Medicaid and Medicare benefits at the WestCare Perry Cline Emergency Shelter in Pikeville, while also inviting other local organizations to share information on assistance programs.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

During the pandemic, eligible Kentuckians had their benefits automatically renewed, but after the ending of the public health emergency in early May, yearly renewals are back and Anthem is providing folks with information on the renewal process.

“With the Medicaid renewals that they are doing, we have set up events throughout the state to provide our members with information about what to do if they were to receive a renewal notice,” said Anthem community health educator Grace Nelson.

Nelson adds that the most important step is to ensure your information is up-to-date.

“Their phone numbers, all their contact information, their emails, their mailing address, wherever they receive their mail, it’s really important that that is all up to date,” said Nelson.

Anna Bevins, program director at the Perry Cline Emergency Shelter, adds that while this was a community event, it was also very important to the shelter’s clients. Allowing them to keep their benefits and learn about other assistance programs.

“This is to bring awareness to your health, to make sure that you get the things you need to keep you healthy and keep you working and keep you able to succeed,” said Bevins. “Bringing that all in one place where they can get that done at the same time, we even have the housing authorities here so they can also apply for the housing and jobs and things like that. It’s really nice to have all that in one spot for them.”

Other officials with Anthem add that you can learn more about Medicaid, Medicare, other assistance programs, and update your information at www.kynect.ky.gov

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.