Actor John Beasley of ‘Rudy,’ ‘The Mighty Ducks’ dies at 79

Omaha actor John Beasley has died at 79.
By 6 News staff reports and Debra Worley
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) – Actor John Beasley died Tuesday at the age of 79, family members confirmed on social media.

His son Tyrone Beasley told The Hollywood Reporter his father died in a hospital in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. He had been undergoing tests on his liver.

“I lost my best friend today. They say you shouldn’t ever meet your heroes because they don’t turn out to be who you thought they were. That is so wrong. My hero was my father. Thank you for everything. I hope I made you proud. Love you more,” his son Mike Beasley posted on Facebook.

Beasley made a great acting career for himself while also helping others pursue their dreams of being on stage by operating the John Beasley Theater in Omaha for more than a decade.

He had more than 90 film and television credits, including roles in “Rudy” and “The Mighty Ducks.”

According to WOWT, Beasley considered his breakout role to be “The Apostle” alongside Robert Duvall.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck driver arrested in Southern Kentucky, accused of running cars off the road
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
Traffic stop leads to discovery of convicted felon and large amount of drugs
Update: ID of Rowan County teenager killed in weekend shooting released
A Corbin man who police say requires regular medical treatment has been reported missing.
Knox County man reported missing
Photo Courtesy: Phil Pendleton
Teen dies after car drives into water at Lake Cumberland

Latest News

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates after Kentucky defeated Georgia 85-71 in an NCAA...
Oscar Tshiebwe announces NBA Draft plans
Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape...
‘That ’70s Show’ star Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 counts of rape in retrial
The sheriff’s office said Jakob McCloe, 17, was walking on the Norfolk Southern Railroad Tracks...
High school student wearing noise-canceling headphones struck, killed by train
The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that two state laws banning abortion are...
Oklahoma high court strikes down 2 abortion bans; procedure remains illegal in most cases
Anthem
Anthem hosts ‘Renewal Resource Days’ to help with healthcare benefits