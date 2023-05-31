11-year-old singer from Louisville advances to next round on America’s Got Talent
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 11-year-old singer from Louisville made a successful debut on the season 18 premiere episode of America’s Got Talent.
D’Corey Johnson became a Louisville sensation after singing the National Anthem during morning announcements and later went on tour for three months to perform across America.
Back in September, he lined up a talent agent and announced he was moving to California to pursue his dream to make it big.
On Tuesday’s premiere episode, Johnson sang a cover of Journey’s 1982 song Open Arms.
(Story continues below)
When AGT Judge Sofía Vergara asked him if he wanted to be a singer when he grew up, Johnson didn’t hesitate.
“Yes!,” he said. “I want to be on Broadway and be in movies, and I want to be in Hamilton and Wicked.”
Johnson is a longtime fan of America’s Got Talent.
“I watch AGT like almost every day,” he said. “Simon, you are my favorite because you keep it real like my momma.”
The 11-year-old singing sensation was emotional after his performance.
Impressed, AGT Judge Simon Cowell asked Johnson to sing up to the chorus without the backing track.
Johnson ended up receiving a standing ovation from Cowell.
To top it off, Johnson received a yes from all four judges and will advance to the next round.
Way to go, D’Corey!
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.