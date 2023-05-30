Warming trend underway as we head toward meteorological summer

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While we could see some back-and-forth rain chances the next few days, the big story by this weekend will be the heat.

Today and Tonight

We will start off very similar to yesterday on a cool note with some patchy dense fog. The difference is that people will be heading back to work today after a long holiday weekend. Take it easy out there early.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds for much of the day with some spotty rain chances late this afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 80s.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear skies take over. We should only drop to around 60 with the warmer air in place during the day.

Extended Forecast

The last day of May on Wednesday will feature better, but still widely scattered, rain chances but comparable temperatures to Tuesday. Highs will again top out in the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

The first day of June on Thursday will start a warming trend as the chances for scattered showers and storms continue, but highs start an upward climb into the mid-80s. It could be a warm day for the kickoff of the Poke Sallet Festival in Harlan.

Friday and Saturday can be summed up in one word: Hot. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and may approach 90 on Saturday. Heat precautions will be needed as the thermostat cranks up. Be sure to stay hydrated and wear your sunscreen, especially if you have any outdoor plans!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.